Sniffer dog Rana of Bandipur Tiger Reserve passes away

'Rana', a popular member of the dog squad of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which helped in cracking several forest crimes, passed away on Monday night.
The nine-year-old German Shepherd was ill for the past one week. The forest department personnel had treated it at the veterinary hospital in Gundlupet. It suffered from diarrhoea and died on Monday night, according to the officials.
The forest department had inducted the dog into its team in 2015. Rana, who was trained for 11 months at Bhopal, was a nightmare for the poachers.
Rana was used to detect forest crimes, not only in Bandipur, but also in Nagarahole and Kodagu. The dog was capable of detecting crimes that were not possible for the officials, it is said. It used to sense the movement of wild animals from a long distance, and was used while rescuing tigers.
As Rana was nearing its retirement age, the officials brought a Mudhol breed puppy to replace the dog. It was trained to detect forest crime along with Rana.
The department has decided to conduct the last rites of Rana with government honours on Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia
Agniveers and Bhusainiks
DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024
Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938
Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'
Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact