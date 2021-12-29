Sprinter Machettira Raju Poovamma marries boyfriend in Mangaluru

After a brief courtship, sprinter Machettira Raju Poovamma married her boyfriend, Malayali athlete Jithin Paul, at a wedding ceremony organised at Adyar Garden in the city's outskirts on Wednesday.

The reception is being planned in Chalakudy in Kerala on January 1. Povamma, a native of Mangaluru, specialises in 400m running and is presently serving in ONGC Mangaluru.

In the Asian Championship, Povamma had won two medals in 2013, two medals in 2015, one medal in 2017 and three medals in 2019. In the Asian Games she won two medals in 2014 and two medals in 2018.

She has represented India twice in Olympics and four times in the World Championship. Jitin Paul, a champion in the 400m hurdles, had represented India in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. He had won silver in the 400m hurdles on the SAF Games. He’s at the moment working in the Revenue Tax Division in Pune.

