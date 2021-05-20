Srikanteshwara temple EO ‘admits to mistake,’ audio goes viral

A telephone conversation, said to be of Executive Officer of Nanjangud Srikanteshwara temple and the person, over BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra’s visit to the temple, has gone viral.

Vijayendra and his wife visited the temple and offered puja on Tuesday, drawing criticisms.

When the caller asked the officer how could he give permission which is a violation during lockdown, the officer is heard saying “I have done a mistake. Punish me. Do whatever you want. I have another one year of service. I am ready to take voluntary retirement. I faced the same problem in Kukke Subrahmanya Temple also.”

The caller charges him saying, “Being a government official you have violated lockdown norms. Don’t you have sense?” The officer replies, “The couple travelled from other district. Isn’t it a violation? Have you questioned it? Even they (couple) have to understand the situation and Covid norms.”

However, when DH tried to contact the officer, he was not available for comment.