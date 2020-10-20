Sulvadi temple to reopen today

Sulvadi Kichchugatti Maramma temple, that was closed after the poison tragedy on December 14, 2018, will be reopened and pujas will be conducted from October 21 (Wednesday), after a gap of 22 months.

Several devotees took ill after consuming prasada, laced with poison, at the temple in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, during a ceremony in December, 2018. Enmity between a few members of the temple management committee, led to the incident. More than 110 people took ill and 17 people died.

The Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has recently said that the temple would be reopened on October 20. Various rituals and pujas will be held for the first three days. The devotees will be allowed to the temple from Saturday (October 24).