Sunday lockdown sees deserted streets in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Sunday lockdown sees deserted streets in Shivamogga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 05 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 15:20 ist
Ashoka circle near KSRTC bus terminal in Shivamogga wears deserted look due to lock down on Sunday. DH Photo

The Sunday lockdown reintroduced by state government in the wake of rise in number of Covid-19 cases, received good response in Shivamogga.

But people thronging hotels for food parcels was visible in some parts of the city. Though hotels in major commercial areas including BH, Nehru, Balaraj Urs roads remained closed, hotels in residential areas made brisk business.

Also Read: Karnataka's 33-hour lockdown: Here's what remains open

Majority of customers in such hotels did not follow government guidelines of the government. Social distancing was not visible. Barring this, rest parts of the city wore deserted look as KSRTC buses, private city buses, taxis, city buses stayed off the road since morning in the city. But some autorickshaws, cars, and two-wheelers plied as usual.

Business establishments remained closed. Police personnel who were on duty in major circles warned autorickshaw drivers and people who stepped out of their homes to follow guidelines of the government strictly.

 Following the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the local authorities have instructed owners of business establishments to close down their shops at 6:00pm everyday. The district recorded 253 cases so far and four deaths.

