Teachers rendered helpless, managements blame parents

Teachers and other staff of private educational institutions, especially unaided schools, are rendered helpless, with no immediate relief in sight. Parents cite Covid-19 crisis, to not pay the fees of their children, while the managements point at the parents, for not paying the salaries.

Much is talked about the importance and role of education and teachers in moulding the future generations and the future of the nation. However, when it comes to the future of teachers and other staff of private institutions, mostly unorganised sector, not much is talked about.

K G Mathew, principal of Excel Public School, said, “Our management is regular in paying the salaries of all staffers, including van drivers. In fact, our management has given increment to the teaching staff”.

However, not many staffers of schools are as lucky as their counterparts of elite institutions such as Excel Public School. A head of a school, who wished to remain anonymous, said, it is true that some institutions are facing crisis as the parents are not paying the fees of their children, amid the Covid pandemic.

“However, some schools have not paid the salaries, since March itself. It has to be noted that the salaries of March and April are supported by the fee of the previous academic year. Besides, some reputed schools have collected the fee for the current academic year in advance, in either February or March,” he said.

Even as the State government is in a dilemma, over reopening of schools, members of Karnataka Rajya Anudhanarahitha Shala-College Bodhaka Mathu Bhodaketharara Sangha (Karnataka State Association of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of Unaided Schools and Colleges) staged a protest in Mysuru seeking a compensation citing the problems faced by managements of schools and colleges and also their staff. They submitted a memorandum to the State government, urging for intervention to solve the problems.

“Teachers usually command some respect, despite low incomes. All of a sudden, when there is no salary, it is difficult to lead a decent life. We cannot queue up for free ration and other things. It is also difficult to find an alternative job, as the whole economy is in bad shape,” said a teacher.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that all schools are entitled to collect the tuition fee, they offered online classes during Covid lockdown period or not, hearing the petition of Independent Schools' Association of Chandigarh. The Delhi and Bombay High Courts have also issued similar rulings.

A principal of a school said, if the schools have earned name and fame, it cannot be without the efforts of the teachers and other staff. “The parents also look up to the schools and teachers for the education and development of their children. At this hour of crisis, the parents should also support the institutions and the institutions should support their staff,” he said.

A trustee of a school said, some schools can pay the salaries to their staff, if the government releases the arrears towards the Right to Education (RTE) Act seats. However, a teacher said, the arrears towards the RTE seats is only for the last academic year and that would not be sufficient to pay the entire pending salaries. “The managements should convince the parents to pay the fees, we are always with the management, in all their good efforts,” she said.