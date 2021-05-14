These companies do their mite during Covid crisis

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is crippling the healthcare system, hi-tech companies are giving back to the nation, with the mission to help and heal the healthcare system.

While the Mysuru district administration is taking aggressive steps, to address all issues to contain the Covid pandemic, several companies in Mysuru, under the Covid Taskforce, formed by the Mysuru chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), are extending help during the second wave of Covid, as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Members of CII-Mysuru, such as Automotive Axles, Infosys, NR Group, Mypol, Kaynes Technologies, Triton Valves, Schevaran Laboratories, rProcess, Cyient DLM, Unilog, ITC Limited, Bacardi, Jubilant, Excelsoft, Triveni Engineering, AT&S, India Gears, Plansee India, Kalpatharu, H&V Advanced Materials, Invensoft and Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works have come forward to support generously for the cause. Also, Young Indians, an arm of CII is actively setting up blood donation camps and sending volunteers to the war room.

At Excelsoft, they have an internal track, which has a team of Covid Marshals, available 24x7 to help the employees, their families, friends or neighbours. They help to get beds at hospitals, ambulance facility, arranging for scan, providing medicines and oxygen cylinders. Besides, the organisation has been interacting with the government authorities, the deputy commissioner, corporation and police commissioners to understand the requirement at the government and district hospitals.

Excelsoft has supplied ventilators to the KR Hospital and 10 rapid oxygenators of seven litre capacity have been procured. Besides, orders have been placed for 40 oxygenators of 10 litre capacity, to be donated to the government hospitals.

There are plans to source two oxygen plants (liquid oxygen based) to be installed at the government hospitals. It had donated N95 masks, PPE kits, sanitisers, essential medication and others during the first wave. A substantial amount has been donated to the Covid Relief Fund.

K G Mathew, principal of Excel Public School, said that Sudhanva Dhananjaya, CEO and MD of Excelsoft, also Secretary of the school, has assured that Team Excelsoft is ready to help the colleagues and their families to wade through the Covid crisis.

Besides, he has ensured that the company is doing a substantial amount of community service, during these challenging times. This gesture of the company should inspire many others to volunteer to do their best to the community, he said.

CII-Mysuru has initiated a series of funding and donation activities like procurement of ambulances, ventilators, oxygen generating plants, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, beds, cots and medicines.

According to Pavan Ranga, chairman, CII-Mysuru, “It is very important for all of us to join hands and support the government in this battle. We request every citizen to do their bit and follow the government’s directives. The government requires not only medical infrastructure, but also more people for activities like counselling, war room management and paramedical assistance.”

Agarwal Samaj Mysuru, which started ‘Agarwal Hands’, has responded to the Covid crisis and has been supplying firewood to graveyards for timely cremation. They have also been supplying medicine kits to different Covid centres.

Besides, corporator Lokesh Piya distributed food kits to transgenders, who are facing difficulties during the Covid crisis.