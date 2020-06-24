This auto rickshaw in Udupi is equipped with hand wash, sanitiser to fight Covid-19

If you are travelling in Udupi, don’t be surprised if you see an auto rickshaw plying on the road equipped with a hand wash facility, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19.

The autorickshaw owned by Basheer Ahmed of Udupi has modified his auto to equip it with a hand wash facility and also a sanitiser dispenser. Ahmed, who owns two autorickshaws, has equipped one of the autos to suit the present situation in Udupi, which saw a surge in Covid-19 cases in the recent past.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He is ensuring that his passengers wash their hands before boarding the vehicle. “A six-litre water tank has been fixed to the right side of my autorickshaw. While the hand wash tap has been fixed on the left side of the auto and the sanitiser container is kept below the fare meter,” said Ahmed to DH.

“I am also taking precautions such as wearing a mask while at work. As several cases are being reported in the country are asymptomatic, we do not know who has the symptoms of the Covid-19 while boarding the auto to travel to various destinations. I also take several patients in my auto to various hospitals for treatment. Hence, I decided to take all preventive measures,” added Ahmed.

He turns on the tap himself for passengers to wash their hands, reducing the chances of contamination. “With this handwash setup, I intend to keep my passengers and myself safe,” he added.

Having 25 years of work experience in the Gulf country, Ahmed had returned to his native one-and-half-years ago and purchased autorickshaws to eke out a living. He is the native of Rajiv Nagara in 80 Badagabettu in Udupi and passengers have lauded his initiative. “I want my fellow brothers to follow this initiative so as to take maximum precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“I use six-litre water per day for a hand wash facility. I fill water from the well after cleaning the tank thoroughly daily in the morning,” he explained.

As part of practicing social distancing, Ahmed has compartmentalised his vehicle with a cloth screen separating the driver and passengers. “Presently, only my vehicle has this handwashing facility. I am planning to make this facility available in my other autorickshaw. Though I had to spend over Rs 1, 000 for modifying the auto, I have no regrets. It is for my safety,” he said with a smile on his face.

Similarly, many autorickshaws in Mangaluru too have started keeping sanitisers in the vehicle.