Three people of the same family died of electrocution at Agasarahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district on the morning of September 11.

The deceased are Bhagyamma (48), Dakshayini (30) and Dayananda (23).

According to sources, Dakshayini had gone to hang the washed clothes, when she stepped on the snapped live electric cable and died.

Her mother Bhagy amma and Dayananda who went to rescue her were also electrocuted. Channarayapatna Rural police visited the spot.