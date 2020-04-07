Three fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Mandya

Three cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 are confirmed in Mandya on Tuesday. This is the first confirmed case in Mandya district, so far.

As per the communication of the Health department, all three men, are residents of Malavalli town and were in contact with patients P134, P135, P136, P137, and P138, all five Tablighi Jamaat members and residents of Delhi.

These five clerics are being treated in the neighbouring Mysuru. Besides, the three persons had participated in a spiritual gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat Mosque at Nizamuddin in Delhi from February 5 to 13. However, the mode of their infection is yet to be ascertained.

The patients of Mandya are designated as P171, 32 years, P172, 36 years, and P173, 65 years. All three are under treatment at the hospital of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, the designated COVID-19 Hospital. The reports of tests on seven more patients are expected shortly.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said, “We had sent throat swabs of seven persons for tests. Two of them have tested negative. The reports of the other two are not clear, thus re-tests have been sought.”

Non-cooperation

The DC said, “There were no symptoms of flu among those who have been confirmed of the infection. As they had travel history to Delhi, they were tested. As most of those under isolation or quarantine are not showing symptoms, they are not cooperating with the Health department officials and staff for the process as per the guidelines. They argue with doctors and nurses. They are also quarrelling over their diet. The situation is under control with the support of ppolice personnel.”