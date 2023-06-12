Three of Bengaluru family killed in Chitradurga accident

Three of a family from Bengaluru were killed and four others sustained grievous injuries in a horrific collision between a car and a lorry on NH 48 near Vijayapura Gollarahatti of the taluk in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased are Zakir Ahmed (60), Tabassum (28) and a three-month baby Hayat Fathima, all residents of HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

Injured Nayaz (22), Imran Khan (32) Tabrez Ahmed (27) and Saba were admitted to Basaveshwara Medical College hospital in Chitradurga.

According to the police, the accident occurred when they were returning home from a vacation in Goa. The speeding car collided with the lorry after the lorry driver changed the lane without any indication.

The impact of the crash was such that the car spun a couple of rounds killing Zakir Ahmed and Tabassum on the spot while the toddler breathed its last at the hospital.

Superintendent of police K Parashuram visited the spot. The Bharamasagar police have registered a case.