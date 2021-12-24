Three students injured in accident in Mysuru; one critical

Three college students were injured when a speeding car hit them from behind on Mysuru Road in Malavalli on Thursday evening.

Sharath, 19, son of Shivakumar of Ragibommanhalli is seriously injured and battling for life in a hospital in Mysuru. Shashank and Sudarshan sustained minor injuries and are being treated at the district hospital.

All three are BCom students at Shanthi College in the town. It was Sharath’s birthday on Thursday and the trio were returning home when a speeding car hit them from behind near a poultry farm on Mysuru Road.

The seriously injured Sharath was provided first aid and shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. He has sustained serious head injuries and is said to be critical.

It is said that a Bengaluru-based police personnel was driving the car. He abandoned the car and fled from the spot.

The town police have taken the car into their custody and registered a case.

