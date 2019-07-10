 Tiled house gutted in fire in Mangaluru

A tiled-house in Tharethota near Nanthoor junction was gutted in a fire on Tuesday night.

However, none were injured in the blaze as the inmates were visiting a relative. On receiving the distress call, the fire personnel had rushed to the spot at about 11.20 pm. Eyewitness told police that initially, none had seen the fire.

Despite heavy rains, the house was gutted and all wooden structures including roof beams, wooden furniture, clothes, utensils among others were reduced to ashes. The loss was estimated around Rs 4.50 lakh, fire personnel added. Sources said the house owned near Mariamma temple owned by one Suresh was rented by Victoria.

Fire personnel suspected that a short circuit would have triggered the fire incident.