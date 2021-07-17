Tipu's birth date is December 1, not Nov 20: Researcher

Tipu Sultan's birth date is December 1, not November 20: Researcher

Till now, it was believed that Tipu was born on November 20 in 1750

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 17 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 17:39 ist
Tipu Sultan. Credit: iStock photo

Researcher Nidin Olikar claimed that his research has confirmed that the birth date of Tipu Sultan, ruler of Mysore Kingdom, is December 1, 1751.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said till now, it was believed that Tipu was born on November 20 in 1750.

"In order to know the truth, I did research on it for many years. Based on the studies I did on official letters written at the instructions of Tipu which are on display in museum in London, UK, I submitted three major documents to the government stating that Tipu's birth date is December 1. Former vice-chancellor of Mangalore and Goa Universities B Sheikh Ali too have approved it. I have appealed to the government to change the birth date of Tipu Sultan to December 1, 1751."

Historian Khandob Rao said Nidin was able to study Persian manuscript 'Fathul Mujahidin', written by Zainul Abedin Shustari at the instruction of Tipu Sultan, in the British library during Nidin's visit to London. As per it, Tipu's birth date is December 1. Tipu had asked citizens of Mysore Kingdom to participate in his birthday celebrations. Some manuscripts have details of his birthday.

Tipu Sultan
Karnataka

