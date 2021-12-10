Tributes paid to CDS Bipin Rawat, other victims of copter crash

Ambika Degree College, in association with Amar Jawan Jyothi Memorial Committee, offered tributes to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others, who perished in a copter crash, at Amar Jawan Jyothi Memorial in Kille Maidan in Puttur on Thursday.

Ambika Group of Educational Institutions secretary Subramanya Nattoja said the entire country was in shock due to the sudden death of Rawat and others, who were travelling with him.

“It is the duty of people to pay tributes to their heroes, who sacrificed their personal lives to save civilized society. Those who do not pay homage to soldiers should introspect themselves,” he stressed.

Warrant Officer (Retd) Vasanth, addressing the gathering on behalf of Ex-servicemen Association, said Rawat had led many operations, including surgical strikes. He had planned to improvise military infrastructure.

Assistant Commissioner of Puttur Dr Yathish Kumar Ullal, Ambika Group of Educational Institutions Administrative Officer Ganesh Prasad A, Principal Dr Vinayaka Bhat Galimane, members of Ex-servicemen association, students and other members paid floral tributes to the departed souls.

