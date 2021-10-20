Two arrested for illegal sand extraction

Two separate cases have been registered and the investigation is in progress

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 20 2021, 14:43 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The Ullal police arrested two persons in connection with illegal sand extraction on the seashore at Ucchila in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the spot and arrested Rayal D’Souza, a resident of Talapady, and Mayyadi, a resident of Kallapu near Thokkottu, said DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar.

The police have seized three bikes and two lorries from the spot. Two separate cases have been registered and the investigation is in progress. 

