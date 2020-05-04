Two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Mandya

Two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Mandya

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • May 04 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 13:12 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Getty Images)

Two women tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya on Monday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

P637 and P638, aged 20 and 19 years, have a travel history of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

With this, the number of positive cases has gone up to 28 in Mandya. They are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mandya
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

 