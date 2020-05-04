Two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Mandya

Two women tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya on Monday.
P637 and P638, aged 20 and 19 years, have a travel history of Mumbai, Maharashtra.
With this, the number of positive cases has gone up to 28 in Mandya. They are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.
