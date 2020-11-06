Two leopards found dead in Hassan village

Two leopards were found dead in a suspicious manner near Kallundi village in the taluk on Friday.

The leopards are said to be aged around two-year and one-year-old.

Veterinarians Harish and Varadaraj visited the spot and conducted the post mortem.

Range Forest Officer Dayanand said the exact reason for the death of the animals is yet to be ascertained. A probe is on, he added.