Two leopards found dead in Hassan village

DHNS, Arsikere (Hassan dist),
  • Nov 06 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 01:11 ist
Leopard that was found dead in a suspicious manner, at Kallundi village, in Arsikere taluk, Hassan district.

Two leopards were found dead in a suspicious manner near Kallundi village in the taluk on Friday.

The leopards are said to be aged around two-year and one-year-old.

Veterinarians Harish and Varadaraj visited the spot and conducted the post mortem.

Range Forest Officer Dayanand said the exact reason for the death of the animals is yet to be ascertained. A probe is on, he added.

Hassan district
Karnataka
Leopards

