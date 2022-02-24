Two more arrested in Harsha murder case, number rises to 10

The number of people nabbed in the Bajrang Dal worker Harsha murder case has gone up to 10, with the arrest of Abdul Roshan (24) of Bhadravathi, and Jaffer Sadiq (55) of Shivamogga.

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra told reporters here on Thursday that the situation was peaceful in the city.

Jnanendra held a long meeting with police officers to review the situation.

More than 1,000 police personnel are on bandobast duty across the city. A special public prosecutor will be appointed for the case.

The government would urge the court to conduct a trial of the case as soon as possible and award punishment to the guilty.

He said police officers have been directed to conduct an inquiry on how the accused, who had a criminal background, came out on bail.

The minister warned that action would be taken against errant police officials.

People of the city heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday, as the city witnessed no fresh incidents of violence.

The district administration has permitted the functioning of schools and colleges from Saturday.

The movement of vehicles, including autorickshaws, was almost normal in the city, except in some areas. The city bus service is yet to be resumed.

Industry’s appeal

Members of the Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce & Industry met Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani and appealed to him to permit the functioning of business establishments in areas that did not witness untoward incidents.

They told the officer that they had already suffered losses due to the pandemic and the hijab row. The curfew orders have worsened their problems.

So, the district administration must permit the opening of commercial establishments in areas that are not communally sensitive, the members said.

The DC told them that curfew orders were in place till Saturday morning. Based on the situation, he would take suitable steps in this regard, he said. If the city is incident-free, prohibitory orders would be withdrawn, Selvamani promised.

