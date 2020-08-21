Two students top CET

K Sanjana of BASE PU College has bagged top ranks in three streams. She has secured second rank in Naturopathy and Yoga Science, Agriculture and Lokesh B Jogi of Ramakrishna Vidyashala has secured third rank in Agriculture of Common Entrance Test (CET). The results were announced on Friday.

Sanjana also secured third rank in veterinary sciences, fifth rank in B Pharma and D Pharma streams of CET.

Sanjana wants to pursue medicine and thus, preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, she said. “I had expected to be one of the toppers among the ten. I am happy for getting second rank,” she said.

Sanjana has scored 98.3% in PUC Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, said the college principal Sangeetha Srinidhi.

Jogi, who hails from Belagavi, is preparing for NEET and Joint Entrance Examination. Jogi wants to involve in research in Aerospace. Jogi did not take special coaching for CET but, Covid-19 vacation helped him to secure good ranking.

As many as 12 students of BASE PU College have secured ranks below 1,000. Satwik H Arawalli has secured 92nd rank in CET.