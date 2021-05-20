Two suspected Black Fungus cases reported in Chamarajanagar

Two Black Fungus cases have been identified in Chamarajanagar district for the first time, and the patients have been shifted to the K R Hospital in Mysuru, for further treatment.

According to sources, the patients had visited a private hospital, where the doctors suspected that the symptoms were similar to Black Fungus and referred them to the district hospital. As the hospital lab does not have the facility to identify the Black Fungus, the patients have been shifted to the K R Hospital, in Mysuru.

When contacted, Dr Dinesh of K R Hospital said, a separate ward has been opened for treating the patients affected from Black Fungus. "Three patients have undergone surgeries and they are stable. There is no information about the suspected patients from Chamarajanagar suffering from Black Fungus," he said.