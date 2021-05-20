Two suspected Black Fungus cases in Chamarajanagar

Two suspected Black Fungus cases reported in Chamarajanagar

The patients have been shifted to the K R Hospital in Mysuru

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 20 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 15:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Black Fungus cases have been identified in Chamarajanagar district for the first time, and the patients have been shifted to the K R Hospital in Mysuru, for further treatment.

According to sources, the patients had visited a private hospital, where the doctors suspected that the symptoms were similar to Black Fungus and referred them to the district hospital. As the hospital lab does not have the facility to identify the Black Fungus, the patients have been shifted to the K R Hospital, in Mysuru.

When contacted, Dr Dinesh of K R Hospital said, a separate ward has been opened for treating the patients affected from Black Fungus. "Three patients have undergone surgeries and they are stable. There is no information about the suspected patients from Chamarajanagar suffering from Black Fungus," he said.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Black Fungus
Mangaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 