Udupi tops in Covid-19 testing in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 23:08 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Udupi district tops the list in Covid-19 testing in Karnataka.

As per the analysed data from the state, Udupi is testing 34 suspects per lakh population which is a very good testing rate and a good attempt to contain community transmission.

The population in Udupi district is 11,77,361. As many as 403 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the district.

Udupi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
