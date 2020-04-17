Udupi tops in Covid-19 testing in Karnataka

Udupi district tops the list in Covid-19 testing in Karnataka.
As per the analysed data from the state, Udupi is testing 34 suspects per lakh population which is a very good testing rate and a good attempt to contain community transmission.
The population in Udupi district is 11,77,361. As many as 403 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the district.
The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy
China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week