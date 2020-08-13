UoM likely to conduct final semester UG, PG exams in September

University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to conduct the final semester examination of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in the month of September.

A total of 1.11 lakh students are pursuing UG and nearly 12,000 students are pursuing PG courses in UoM. As many as 35,000 students are in the final semester for UG course and all the colleges are informed to make arrangements to conduct the examination, said UoM Register R Shivappa.

There are more than 6,000 students in PG final semester at UoM campus, and PG centres in Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and other 40 colleges. The Registrar said all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of students.

UoM Syndicate has decided to conduct an examination and the preparations are going on. The time-table will be announced in the UoM website before August 20.

It has to be mentioned that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the varsities to conduct the examination with necessary precautionary measures.

A few varsities have moved the Supreme Court questioning the UGC. The varsities also submitted petitions against conducting the examination, the Registrar said.