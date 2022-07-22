Vijayendra to contest from Karnataka's Shikaripur: BSY

Yediyurappa appealed to voters of Shikaripur assembly constituency to elect him as their representative

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Jul 22 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 14:35 ist
BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa stated that State BJP Vice-President and his son B Y Vijayendra would face the next assembly polls from Shikaripur constituency.

Speaking to media persons after offering bagina at the Anjanapura dam as it reached the maximum level, here on Friday, Yediyurappa, who is also MLA from Shikaripur, appealed to voters of Shikaripur assembly constituency to elect him as their representative in the assembly by a huge margin in 2023 polls.

"I want my son Vijayendra to start his electoral battle from Shikaripur. Along with Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra (his elder son), the duo will work for the welfare of people of Shikaripur. I need support from people."

