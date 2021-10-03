Vintage car, cycle rally held in Mangaluru

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) organised various programmes in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The vintage car, scooter, cycle rally and walkathon were flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and Mayor Premananda Shetty. The rally which commenced at AB Shetty Circle passed through Clock Tower, Hampankatta signal, Ambedkar Circle, Bunts Hostel, PVS, M G Road, Ballalbagh, Lalbagh, Ladyhill and culminated at Mangala Stadium in Mangaluru.

Mayor Premananda Shetty drove a vintage car with Deputy Commissioner accompanying him in the car. As the vintage beauties, be it car and scooter entered the road, onlookers were thrilled to have a look at it. A large number of people including children had taken part in the cycle rally.

The tableaus highlighting the freedom struggle was also centre of attraction. Tiger dance, Yakshagana Gombe were also part of the celebrations. Along with cultural programmes, live art exhibitions, street festivals and other programmes were held. Drawing competition was held in two categories viz children below 15 years and those in the age group of 16 to 21 years. The art exhibition was held from Lalbagh to Ladyhill. Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation President Nithin Kumar, MSCL MD Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Chief Whip in the Council of city Corporation Sudheer Shetty, and others were present.

