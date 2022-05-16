Video shows students cleaning classroom on first day

Viral video shows students cleaning classroom on first day of academic year

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 16 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

While many government schools welcomed students on the first day of the academic year by offering chocolates, sweets and flowers, some students of the government English medium school at Durgigudi here cleaned their classrooms with broomsticks and arranged benches as per their teacher's instructions. A video of students cleaning the room with broomsticks and arranging books and desks went viral on social media. 

Speaking to DH, a teacher serving in the school on condition of anonymity said that students cleaned the classroom where Navodaya school entrance exam was held recently due to absence of low cadre staff. Teachers also helped students clean the classroom.

Karnataka
Schools
Education

