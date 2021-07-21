Vishwanath criticises pontiffs for political comments

Vishwanath said that it is unfortunate that the pontiffs have come on street supporting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's continuation as the CM

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 21 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 15:20 ist
A H Vishwanath. Credit: DH file photo

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath criticised pontiffs of mutts for their involvement in politics.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Vishwanath said that it is unfortunate that the pontiffs have come on street supporting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's continuation as the CM.

"The pontiffs should not come in support of a particular person or a party. The mutts should be part of the society and not a part of a party," he said.

Vishwanath also said that politics should not be brought into Dharma but there should be Dharma in politics. There is not Dharma in present political system, he said.

A H Vishwanath
BJP
pontiff
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka Politics

