Watch smallest full moon today

Mysureans can witness the smallest full moon on October 31, which is the rare celestial manifestation. The distance between Earth and Moon on this day will be around 4,05,000 kilometres.

On October 1, 2020, all could witness the first smallest moon of this year and the second and the last smallest full moon of this year is on October 31.

October-end is all set to present an astounding spectacle in its night-sky in the form of ‘Blue Moon’ and quite rightfully so, the often-heard proverbial idiom of ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ will ultimately come under our observation embellishing the sky from its wonder.

The moon will be blue in name only, but it’ll be near in the sky to a bright red ‘star’. The similar type was witnessed on March 31, 2018. The next seasonal Blue Moon will be on August 22, 2021.

The second smallest full moon can be witnessed without the use of binocular or telescope, according to amateur astronomer S A Mohankrishna.