Water, soil from Kodagu sent to Ayodhya

Soil from Kodagu and water from River Cauvery were sent to Ayodhya, on Thursday. The soil and water from the district will be used while performing ground breaking for Sri Ram Mandir on August 5. Workers of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Hindu Jagarana Vedike collected the soil and water from River Cauvery at Talacauvery Kshetra.

Meanwhile, special pooja was offered at Talacauvery, praying for the timely completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Talacauvery Kshetra Chief Priest Narayana Acharya said that justice had been made in Ayodhya issue, which had efforts of many people behind the same.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Sunil Subramani said that the dream of constructing the Ram Mandir was getting realised. He recalled that he had visited Ayodhya in 1992.

Leader Chakkera Manu said that the long cherished dream of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was being fulfilled.

Vishwa Hindu Parishat leader Chi Na Somesh, Bajrang Dal District Convener Chethan, VHP Madikeri taluk President Suresh Muttappa and VHP district Secretary Pudiyokkada Ramesh were present.