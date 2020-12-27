What’s wrong if RSS is behind Kurubas agitation, asks AHV

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath criticised opposition party leader Siddaramaiah, also Kuruba, for claiming RSS is behind the campaign demanding Schedule Tribe tag for Kuruba community and asked what is wrong if RSS is behind the protest.

In a press conference, here, on Sunday, Vishwanath, also Kuruba, said, RSS is not banned in the country and everyone must remember it. The agitation is not prestigious either for me or Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is also a Kuruba. Let Siddaramaiah lead the campaign, he said, adding, Siddaramaiah has no opposition for the agitation.

Siddaramaiah had claimed that RSS is trying to split the Kuruba community and targeting his leadership.

Vishwanath sought support from all political parties, including the Congress, and other communities. A meeting of the community leaders from Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, has been convened on December 29 at Kanaka Bhavan in the city.

Somashekar blames KSE, AHV

On the other hand, former MLA M K Somashekar also Kuruba, criticising the agitation claimed RSS is trying to divide Kurubas. “K S Eshwarappa and Vishwanath must clear against whom the agitation is? BJP is in power in both state and union. Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, led by Eshwarappa, is a closed chapter now and he will drop the campaign in between,” Somanna ridiculed.

Kuruba community, which is under the 2A category, is getting 15% reservation and if the community included into ST list, then the community will get only 3% reservation.