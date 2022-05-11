White tiger gives birth to 3 cubs at Mysuru zoo

A white or albino tigress at the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru zoo) has given birth to three cubs recently. But the cubs are not albino.
According to a press note from executive director of the zoo Ajith Kulkarni, tigress Tara gave birth to the cubs on April 26.
“These cubs are sired by male tiger named Rocky. The mother and the cubs are being closely monitored by animal keepers and the zoo’s veterinary team. Tara is eight years old and Rocky is four years old. At present, the Mysuru zoo houses nine male tigers, seven females and three cubs,” the press note said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?
For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer
Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022
Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor
Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal
A look at sedition cases in India through the years
What your eyes reveal about your health
F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success