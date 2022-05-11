White tiger gives birth to 3 cubs at Mysuru zoo

White tiger gives birth to 3 cubs at Mysuru zoo

Sathishkumar
Sathishkumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 11 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 03:15 ist
A CCTV camera grab of white tigress Tara with herthree cubs at Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A white or albino tigress at the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru zoo) has given birth to three cubs recently. But the cubs are not albino.

According to a press note from executive director of the zoo Ajith Kulkarni, tigress Tara gave birth to the cubs on April 26.

“These cubs are sired by male tiger named Rocky. The mother and the cubs are being closely monitored by animal keepers and the zoo’s veterinary team. Tara is eight years old and Rocky is four years old. At present, the Mysuru zoo houses nine male tigers, seven females and three cubs,” the press note said.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
Tigers

What's Brewing

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

 