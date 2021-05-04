Wild jumbo strays into village, chases residents

Wild jumbo strays into village, chases residents

The elephant disappeared after a while and could not be spotted anywhere in the vicinity

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 04 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 00:54 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A wild elephant chased a group of youths at Mallapura vilage in Belur taluk, Hassan district, on Tuesday.

Following information that a wild elephant had strayed into the village, a group of youth went in search of the jumbo on Tuesday morning. However, the elephant suddenly appeared before them from the roadside and started chasing them. The youths managed to escape. However, the elephant disappeared after a while and could not be spotted anywhere in the vicinity.

elephants
Karnataka

