Woman harassed at a shop in Karnataka's Puttur, accused held

The Puttur Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man who is accused of outraging the modesty of a woman in Thingalady on the outskirts of Puttur.

The woman, in her police complaint, said that she went to the New Super Bazar General store in Thingalady in Kedambady Gram Panchayat on Wednesday evening. Badruddin, the accused, then entered the shop and squeezed her buttocks. When she raised an alarm, Badruddin fled from the spot.

Tensions then increased as Hindu activists gathered outside the shop and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor condemned the incident and demanded stringent punishment against the accused.

The Puttur Rural Police registered a case under Section 354 (Using Criminal Force on Woman and Outraging Her Modesty) of the IPC and then proceeded to arrest Badruddin.