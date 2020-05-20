Women in quarantine seek financial help from CM

A video clip of two women on quarantine at a private hotel seeking financial support from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son and state youth wing general secretary Vijayendra and Minister K C Narayana Gowda, has gone viral on the social media.

The women, who have returned from Mumbai a week ago, were quarantined at Preetham Hotel in the town.

The video clip shows the women saying, “The officials had told us to stay in the hotel for three days, for which we agreed. Now, it has been a week and we have run out of money. The hotel has been demanding rent. We don’t have money to even buy food and milk for the children. Please help us,” they have appealed.