Karnataka doctor booked for not wearing mask

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 20 2021, 00:02 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 04:49 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

The Kadri police have booked a case against a physician on the charge of violating the guidelines on wearing mask.

Dr B Srinivas Kakkilaya reportedly visited a super market without wearing the mask. The staff at the super market asked the doctor to wear the mask following which a verbal argument ensued. A video clipping of the CCTV footage went viral on social media. Subsequently, the super market staffers lodged a complaint with
the police.

A case has been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The Indian Medical Association and The Association of Medical Consultants, Mangaluru condemned statements by Dr B S Kakkilaya. 

“The Indian Medical Association and AMC does not stand by any of the actions and statements by the said doctor and stands by the government guidelines and endorses mask wearing by everyone in a public place, social distancing, hygiene and frequent hand washing/sanitising as per the current evidence and guidelines of WHO,” said a release from IMA Mangaluru Secretary
Dr Animesh Jain.

