Satirical chapter on 'Yaga' not to be taught in K'taka

Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar orders teachers to drop satirical chapter on 'Yaga'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Aug 27 2020, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 09:39 ist
Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar, has ordered teachers not to teach a lesson in the social science text book of the sixth standard that satirically speaks on ‘Yaga’, the staff of Admar Mutt said.

Admar Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami had raised objections on the lesson prescribed for students. The lesson had spoken on yaga, yajna and religious beliefs in a lighter tone and was criticised on social media.

The seer had informed the minister that there are a few rules and regulations for yaga in Bhagavatha. All achievers will not get mukthi after performing the yaga, according to the Bhagavatha 5,000 years ago. There are a few wrong issues on yaga in the lesson.

Reacting to the seer, the minister said, “The controversial lesson was not printed this year. The syllabus has not been revised this year. Controversial lessons will be removed from the text book from next year. As the text book has already reached the children, it is not possible to remove the lesson. The government will take utmost care to ensure that such mistakes do not recur in the future.”

 

Suresh Kumar
Karnataka
Education

