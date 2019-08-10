Karnataka Floods: State seeks Rs 3,000 cr from Centre

Estimating the losses due to the massive floods in Karnataka to exceed Rs 6,000 cr, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that they have sought Rs 3,000 cr from the Central government for immediate relief efforts.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with State government officials regarding floods in the city, he said that the State had not faced such a situation in the last 45 years.

"Due to the devastation caused by the floods, several villages have to be shifted to other areas. It will take one month time to assess the losses and calculate the cost of rehabilitation," he said.

Appealing to corporate houses and business homes to donate liberally during the time of crisis, he said that the State government was expecting around Rs 1,000 cr from corporate donations. Noting that several organisations had contributed already, he said that the State government employees will contribute around Rs 200 cr by donating their one-day salaries.

Floods and heavy rainfall has affected a total of 80 taluks in 17 districts, causing 24 deaths and damaging more than 14,000 houses. After floods battered several districts of North Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused land slides and inundation in Malnad and coastal districts of Karnataka.

"We are also hopeful that the Centre will release funds liberally to aid the people affected by the crisis," he said. To a question, he said that a decision on whether to urge the Centre to declare the floods as a national calamity will be taken soon.

Five teams of MLAs and MPs have also been formed to visit the affected villages and assess the damage caused by the floods, he said.