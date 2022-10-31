Karnataka government all set to host Global Investors' Meet in Bengaluru

Karnataka govt all set to host Global Investors' Meet

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 31 2022, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 20:24 ist
Preparation under way for Global Investors' Meet in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The imposing Bengaluru Palace is all decked up to host the three-day Global Investors' Meet which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on November 2 virtually.

The Karnataka government expects that the GIM titled 'Invest Karnataka' will help bring at least Rs 5 lakh crore investment which will help generate five lakh jobs for the people of the state.

Three Union ministers -- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, and Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi -- along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state cabinet ministers will take part in the inauguration, Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani told PTI on Monday.

More than 5,000 delegates and investors are going to take part in the investors conclave. Further, on November 2 afternoon, there will be 16 group discussions and seminars where the ministers, IAS officers and investors will take part. The valedictory will be on November 4, the minister said.

People attending the event will get to see many stalls of the investors, Nirani said.

"More than Rs 5 lakh crore investment is expected from this GIM, which will generate over five lakh jobs. We will brief media about the the number of companies that will invest in Karnataka on November 4 evening," the minister said.

According to him, the High-Level Clearance Committee headed by him has cleared investment of more than Rs 3.6 lakh crore. He also claimed that the state has a good conversion ratio, which means translation of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) into investment on the ground.

Check out DH's latest videos

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bengaluru
Global Investors’ Meet

