Karnataka government to deploy mobile clinics to curb rural Covid surge

The Karnataka government will deploy mobile clinics manned by final-year medical students to augment testing and treatment of suspected Covid patients in rural areas, as cases in semi-urban and rural areas soar.

An order issued by N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, said that lack of adequate testing facilities and reluctance of the rural population in getting themselves tested had caused cases to increase.

Read | KDA chief unhappy over health dept's 'obsession with English'

In order to ensure early detection and treatment of Covid patients in rural areas, final-year medical students will be roped in and will be deployed in mobile units, the order said.

The government will use State Disaster Response Fund to set up such mobile clinics at the state level. While case numbers have dropped in Bengaluru Urban, several districts are recording a surge in Covid cases.

The mobile clinics, according to the order, will create awareness on Covid-19, conduct home visits to test anyone for Covid symptoms, conduct Rapid Antigen Tests for patients with symptoms, provide medical kits based on the severity of the patients condition, among other duties. Each mobile clinic will have to visit three to four villages on a daily basis and conduct tests, the order added.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar has written to the state government to mandate five-year rural service to all candidates who complete medical education under government quota, to address the severe shortage of doctors in rural areas.