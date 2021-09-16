Karnataka government to give re-appropriation details to CAG: CM Bommai

In the wake of the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report on budget allocations remaining unutilised, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that the government would give a report to the CAG on how the re-appropriation would be done.

"The CAG gave a similar report last time also, and the Finance Depart gave details about the re-appropriation. I have asked the Finance Department secretary to give details of the re-appropriation to the CAG this time also," he said.

Regarding the suspected terror links related to the issue of satellite phone calls from the state, Bommai said that strict vigil is being kept and stringent measures would be taken.

Answer on the issue of prices of petroleum products would be given in the session of the Legislature on Friday (September 17), he added.

Refusing to speak on BJP's prospects in mayor and deputy mayor election for Kalabauragi municipal corporation, he said, "Let the notification come".

Earlier, Bommai attended the last rites of his relative and close friend Raju Patil who passed away on Wednesday. Bommai also held a discussion with the officials of the Dharwad and Haveri districts, at his residence.

Check out the latest DH videos here: