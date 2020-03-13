Karnataka govt bans mass gatherings; village fairs toned down across Mysuru region

The month of March is the beginning of a series of jatras and village festivals, which are an integral part of the culture, with people following them with traditional and religious fervour, since decades.

As Covid-19 is turning into a pandemic, creating fear among the people, the state government has pressed the panic button, ordering shutdown of malls, theatres and mass gatherings for the next one week, that restricts celebration of jatras also. The orders are implemented with effect from March 14 (Saturday).

But, Mysuru region, comprising Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, usually gears up for festivals during summer, in the month of March. The temples in villages celebrate jatras of ‘grama devata’ in the months of March-April.

With the government acting swiftly and banning mass gatherings, people are confused whether to make arrangements for the festivals, whether the one week ban will be lifted or continued as hundreds gather during village fairs, increasing the risk of infection.

The Maramma festival is celebrated once in two years at Rammanahalli, Mahadevapura, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, on March 14, from 3 pm. The festival draws thousands of people, as men are dressed as women during the festival and celebrate, dancing. As the festival is being held since 20 days, it will conclude on March 14. Only the villagers will participate, said the organiser.

The Shaneshwaraswamy jatra at Chamanahalli in Maddur was to be held on March 14. The festivals will be celebrated in a simple manner, assure the organisers.

The Nanjangud temple management held a meeting on Friday to discuss the preparations for the Srikanteshwara Nanjangud Doddajatre, scheduled to be held on April 4.

However, several villages have already celebrated the festival on March 12 and 13, as the government order is effective from March 14. The Kilagere village in Chamarajanagar taluk, celebrated Manteswamy Kondotsava on Friday. Similarly, Siddeshwara Swamy Mahotsava was celebrated at JC Pura village in Arsikere, Hassan district, and Arakeshwara swamy festival in Mandya taluk on Thursday night.