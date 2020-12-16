Karnataka govt plans to trim summer holidays for schools

The Primary and Secondary Education Department is considering reducing summer holidays so as to make up for the academic days lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teachers’ associations have extended full support to the government’s decision.

The state technical committee for Covid-19 had advised the education department to trim the summer holidays and the department is planning to implement it across the state.

Official sources told DH that the issue will be discussed with the chief minister at a meeting scheduled in December-end.

V M Narayana Swamy, president of state primary school teachers’ association, said, “Usually, vacations are given to kids to relax. But considering the current situation, we will support any decision taken by the government.”

In the meantime, some of the teachers have expressed an opinion that rather than reducing the summer vacation, the government must consider providing at least 15 to 20 days of ‘holiday’ to teachers to relieve them from the severe stress of online education.