Karnataka planning perks for women to co-own properties

The state government is planning to incentivise women to co-own lands and properties with their husbands or male family members. Such co-ownership involving women will be given priority under various government schemes.

This is part of a bigger effort to improve Karnataka’s ranking on gender equality, one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in which the state is lagging behind. The move will also help women gain financial security, authorities said.

According to a source in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government is planning to make a provision to insist that there be joint ownership or a joint khata of a property, involving the wife. “We can’t make this mandatory,” the source said. However, the government will give incentives for it. “For example, in the case of joint ownership in agriculture, the government will prioritise them while giving subsidies,” the source said, adding that similar benefits will be given to them in other sectors as well.

Although Karnataka has improved its overall ranking (from 4th to 3rd) in the SDG Index 2020-21 and is a “front runner” in majority of the goals, it lags behind in gender equality, hunger, industry, innovation and infrastructure, climate action and quality education.

Order soon

“In a patriarchal setup, properties are usually registered in the husband’s name and in adverse circumstances, women find themselves abandoned by husband or children. Having a joint khata will help women gain security,” Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission vice-chairperson BJ Puttaswamy told DH. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa responded positively to this recommendation of the commission, he said, adding that an order will be issued soon.

The commission has also asked the government to ensure adequate job opportunities for women in both government and private sectors.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa held discussions with Niti Aayog officials on achieving SDG 2030. During the meeting, the officials urged the state government to focus on nutrition of pregnant women, children, gender equality, housing and education. “Discussions were held in detail with them to bring Karnataka to the number one position in the SDG index,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

In the SDG India 2020-21 report, Karnataka has ranked third (with a score of 72), along with Andhra Pradesh and Goa. In 2019, the state stood fourth in the national index.