10 Cong-JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka holed up in Mumbai

At least 10 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) are lodged in Mumbai in a five-star hotel amidst tight security arrangements.

They arrived in Mumbai on Saturday and since then are staying at the Sofitel Hotel in the upscale Bandra-Kurla Complex.

According to reports, they are expected to stay in Mumbai till 12 July, the opening day of monsoon session of Karnataka legislature.

Tight security is being maintained at the gates of the 300-odd room luxury hotel.

The press corps are camping on the road off the hotel.