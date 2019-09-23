16,000 constables to be recruited in 2 years: Bommai

Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has on Monday said, a total of 16,000 constables and 630 PSIs will be recruited in the next two years.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the process of recruiting about 6,000 constables is underway. The High Court has been informed in this regard and Finance Department has given its nod.

As utmost priority needs to be accorded to strengthen cyber crime cell, steps will be taken to improve it further and more grants will be earmarked for this purpose in the next budget, the minister explained.

Reiterating that the State government is committed to implement Auradkar Committee's report, Bommai said, a notification in this regard will be issued soon. Staff of Fire and Emergency Services Department and Department of Prisons we're kept out. "After I took charge as Home Minister, two rounds of meeting have been held in this regard to include them also, he told.

On the political future of the disqualified MLAs, the minister admitted confusion after the announcement of by polls to 15 assembly segments represented by the disqualified MLAs. " Let us see how will it be solved", he added.