After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Congress warns of 'SayCM' campaign in Karnataka

The party's warning was over the BJP's alleged silence on the 50 questions posed by it

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2022, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 18:42 ist
Karnataka Congress leaders hold posters with QR code and the phrase 'PayCM', during a protest against the state government on the issue of alleged corruption, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday warned the ruling BJP saying it will launch a 'SayCM' campaign after the 'PayCM' drive, over the failure to respond to the questions raised by it regarding the government's functioning. The party's warning was over the BJP's alleged silence on the 50 questions posed by it.

The Congress launched the 'Nim Hatra, Idya Uttara' drive asking the BJP government to answer 50 questions. The drive has been launched for the BJP's alleged failure to fulfill over 90 per cent of the promises in the 2018 manifesto. The BJP's silence to the first 50 questions is proof that they're guilty of the charges, the party said in a statement.

"Given how BJP reacted to 'PayCM' campaign, they would launch a 'SayCM' to force the BJP to answer for their failure in the last 3 years. The Congress intends to continue questioning the BJP till the 2023 assembly elections," the statement read.

Also Read | Massive response to Jana Sankalpa Yatre: Bommai

The Congress said it will question the outcome of the Paresh Mesta enquiry, quoting the CBI report as an example of how the BJP used polarisation and divisive tactics to divert public attention every time it is asked for accountability or came under public scrutiny.

Ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, Mesta was found dead in Honnavar in Dakshina Kannada district. His family charged that he was murdered on communal grounds. The BJP too charged the then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah with doing nothing to protect Hindus. However, recently the CBI said Mesta died accidentally.

The Congress recently launched the 'PayCM' campaign, which was a copy of electronic wallet PayTM. The party alleged that there was rampant corruption in Karnataka as the BJP ministers were charging 40 per cent commission on public works, a charge, which BJP has rejected outright. Senior Congress functionaries including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, party state chief D K Shivakumar took part in the campaign and pasted PayCM posters in public places.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

 