Al-Qaeda video: Bommai calls it bid to sow discord

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday that he has directed the DG&IGP to probe the authenticity and other aspects of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s video backing Muslim women on the Hijab row.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai charged that there are some forces behind attempts to sow discord in the society.

“Many issues, which are against the law of the land, are unnecessarily raked up and made into a controversy,” he said, adding that such attempts are relentless. The video by Al-Qaeda is part of such attempts, he added.

To allegations by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah that RSS is behind the statement by Al-Qaeda, he said, “I am surprised. Why is Siddaramaiah panicking over the Al-Qaeda video? What is their problem if a video by Al-Qaeda is released?”

