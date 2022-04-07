Al-Qaeda video: Bommai calls it bid to sow discord

Bommai said he has issued directions to senior police officers to ascertain the authenticity of the video of Zawahiri

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 01:47 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday that he has directed the DG&IGP to probe the authenticity and other aspects of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s video backing Muslim women on the Hijab row.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai charged that there are some forces behind attempts to sow discord in the society.

Read | 'Al-Qaeda video proves unseen hands behind hijab row'

“Many issues, which are against the law of the land, are unnecessarily raked up and made into a controversy,” he said, adding that such attempts are relentless. The video by Al-Qaeda is part of such attempts, he added.

To allegations by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah that RSS is behind the statement by Al-Qaeda, he said, “I am surprised. Why is Siddaramaiah panicking over the Al-Qaeda video? What is their problem if a video by Al-Qaeda is released?”

