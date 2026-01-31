<p>Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said he would write to Union Health Minister J P Nadda seeking an in-depth discussion at the national level on controlling the use of social media by schoolchildren.</p><p>Responding to a query, he said digital addiction is on the rise among the younger generation and that the Health Department has been discussing the issue. “Digital addiction has affected the personality and mental well-being of youngsters. Australia has officially implemented a ban on social media for children under 16. There is a need to create awareness among children,” he said.</p>.OPD block building work at Wenlock Hospital to commence shortly: Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>He stressed the need for discussions on regulating social media usage, noting that after the Covid-19 pandemic, digital learning has expanded significantly. As a result, the use of computers and mobile phones has become common among children, he said. </p><p>Reacting to the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) claim that Rs 37,370 crore in dues remain pending and its allegation of ‘commission’, the minister said development works are continuing in the state. “Pending bills are not new. However, the allegation of commission is far from the truth. If there is any evidence, it should be submitted to the government. Their purpose behind making such allegations and seeking publicity is unclear, and it raises doubts about their intentions,” he said.</p><p>He added that bills are pending clearance as the Centre has failed to release the state’s due share.</p><p>On the alleged suicide of CJ Roy, chairman of the Confident Group, allegedly the minister declined to comment. “At this juncture, it is not possible to comment on alleged harassment in a suicide case. However, the Income Tax Department is being used for political purposes by the Centre,” he said. </p>