BJP has picked me for Council chairman: Horatti

MLC Basavaraj Horatti said on Saturday that the BJP had officially informed him that he had been finalised as the party's candidate for the post of the Legislative Council chairman.
State BJP general secretary N Ravikumar contacted Horatti on Saturday and informed that he had been selected as the party's candidate for the Council chairman's election to be held on December 21, during the winter session of the legislature being held in Belagavi from December 19.
"BJP leader Ravikumar contacted me over the phone and said I have been finalised as the party's candidate for the Council chairman's post. I thank them," Horatti said.
