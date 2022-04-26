BJP tweets images of Shivakumar with PSI scam accused

BJP tweets images of D K Shivakumar with PSI recruitment scam accused to corner Congress

Shivakumar, responding to media queries, said that the photo was taken when she had met him as part of a delegation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 02:21 ist
An old photo of Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar with PSI recruitment scam accused Divya Hagaragi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka

Days after Congress tweeted images of Divya Hagaragi, one of the main accused in the PSI recruitment scam, the BJP dug up a photo of her with KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

In a tweet, the BJP said that the photo was proof that the scam was part of Congress' tool kit.

"Only Congress can insert corruption into the system without being in power," said the tweet.

Shivakumar, responding to media queries, said that the photo was taken when she had met him as part of a delegation.

"Let the police issue a notice and summon me for questioning. I have worked as a minister and she came to me as part of a delegation to raise grievances," he said.

Karnataka Congress in a tweet highlighted that the photo was from 2018.

"There are photos of Divya Hagaragi not only with Shivakumar but with many leaders of BJP. Does it imply that you will suspend all these leaders for joining hands with Congress? Why were your party leaders hosted by her? Why is she not arrested yet?"

Divya Hagaragi was formerly president of the Kalaburagi district women's BJP unit and has sought anticipatory bail after being booked by CID in the recruitment scam.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?

Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 